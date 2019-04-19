Care home provider with base in Boston helps create ‘wonderful and touching’ charity display at Lincoln Cathedral

A care home provider with a site in Boston has helped bring about a spectacular display at Lincoln Cathedral – one set to raise tens of thousands of pounds for charity.

Lincolnshire’s Tanglewood Care Homes is the lead sponsor in St Barnabas Hospice’s Forget Me Not appeal.

The display – which ends on Sunday after a two-week run – saw more than 1,000 hand-crafted iron forget me not flowers installed in the grounds of Lincoln Castle.

Supporters of St Barnabas Hospice have been remembering lost loved ones with the flowers for a suggested donation of £30.

Tanglewood’s team of senior managers placed six of the flowers – one for each Tanglewood care home in Lincolnshire.

Thanks to the care provider’s sponsorship, which is being used to help the charity cover the campaign’s costs, more money donated through the appeal will go to directly to St Barnabas’ front-line care.

Tracy Ann Shelbourn, founder and chief executive officer of Tanglewood, said: “Once we heard about this wonderful and touching appeal, we wanted to get involved straight away.

“The meaning of the campaign is very close to our hearts at Tanglewood and we will plant six forget me not flowers, one for each of our Lincolnshire care homes, in commemoration of all the residents, families and team members who have touched our hearts over the past 30 years.”

Caroline Swindin, corporate fundraiser at St Barnabas, said: “The Forget Me Not installation is the first of its kind for us, and one of the most successful fundraising activities in our 35-year history.

“Having the continued support of Tanglewood has been fantastic, as we both have similar missions – to offer kind and compassionate care.

“We hope this is the start of many more appeals together.”