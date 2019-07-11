Community radio to extend its reach

Boston’s community radio station, Endeavour FM, is set to expand its broadcast range following a successful application to the industry regulator, Ofcom.

The station has been given the go-ahead to boost its signal to cover not just the Boston borough, but also Sibsey, Stickney, Friskney, Carrington, Frithville, and Langrick in neighbouring East Lindsey.

It comes after Ofcom invited community radio stations to up their broadcast range.

Endeavour FM’s bid was enthusiastically supported by listeners, as managing director Dylan Taylor explained: “We asked people to contact us if they live in the surrounding villages and found it hard to tune in and let us know why they wanted a stronger signal. We were overwhelmed by the support and included every single response in our application.”

The bid was also supported by local businesses, community organisations and charities, Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman, and parish and borough councillors.

Dylan said the team at the station was ‘absolutely delighted’ to be among the first stations selected for an increased broadcast range.

He said: “This is such a big deal – not just for us, but this area in general. The fact that we were in the list of the first announced is so important for a rural area such as ours, and incredibly exciting for our future radio plans, because it could be an indicator that rural broadcasting is now getting as much respect as urban areas normally get, meaning further expansion and new enterprise and opportunity in Boston.”

He thanked all the station’s listeners and supporters.

A date will soon be announced when Endeavour FM’s broadcast range increases. Updates can be found on the station’s Facebook page.