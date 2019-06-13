Dog food company’s Three Peak charity effort raises £2,800-plus

Intrepid staff at a dog food company near Boston have raised more than £2,800 for charity by completing the Three Peak Challenge.

Taking on Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdon across the Spring Bank Holiday, colleagues from Laughing Dog, at Old Leake, walked a total of 23 miles (ascending 10,052 feet in the process) for the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

Jon Goodley, manufacturing manager, said: “The team worked really hard for this event but I think it’s fair to say that the walking coupled with over 1,000 miles of driving certainly wasn’t an easy task.

“Our notoriously flat Lincolnshire countryside did not make for the ideal training ground!

“Early starts, late nights and typical British weather certainly made the three peaks a tough challenge, but an event that rewarded the team with breath-taking views and most importantly allowed us to raise an incredible amount for the Guide Dogs.”

The business is hoping to raise for the cause by the end of the year.

To support it, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/laughing-dog-food1