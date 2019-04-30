End of an era as letters come down from Boston Marks & Spencer store

It was the end of an era as the letters came down from the iconic Marks & Spencer store sign in Boston after it closed its doors for the final time on Saturday.

The store manager oversaw the removal of the letters after the shop, which employed 49 people, closed at 3pm on Saturday, despite a huge campaign in the town.

More than 2,000 people signed up for Save our Boston Marks & Spencer Facebook page in a bid to save the store after the retail chain announced it would be closing as part of a raft of closures around the country.

The Facebook page posted on Saturday: “Made my final visit to store this morning. Awful to see staff in tears and empty foodball. Still can’t believe this is it.”

More than 100 group members have also paid their own tribute on the Facebook page.

The closure decision was part of an ongoing restructure by the High Street giant.