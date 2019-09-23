‘Extremely saddened’ – reaction in Boston to collapse of Thomas Cook

Boston’s Pescod Square Shopping Centre has paid tribute to the team at the town’s branch of Thomas Cook following news today (Monday, September 23) the business has ceased trading.

Thomas Cook has said all holidays and flights provided by the UK companies in its group have been cancelled and its retail shops have closed.

In the wake on the announcement, Pescod Square – home to a branch of Thomas Cook – has said: “We’re extremely saddened by the news that Thomas Cook has ceased trading and we want to take this opportunity to thank those who have worked in the Pescod Square branch – some for many years.

“We will be doing what we can to support these colleagues during this difficult time.”

It directs customers in need of information to the Thomas Cook website.

A short time ago, the leader of Boston Borough Council Coun Aaron Spencer released a statement on the matter.

He said: “I’m deeply saddened to hear about the sudden closure of Thomas Cook. Not only is this a terrible loss to the high street, but also a horrifying sign of the difficulties faced in the current economic climate.

“For the staff who have locally lost their jobs, my thoughts are with them, and I’m fully supporting the local Department for Work and Pensions team, located in West Street’s Municipal Buildings who are on hand to assist with the searches for alternative employment.”