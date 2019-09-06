Fashion retailer at Boston shopping centre announces it ‘will no longer be closing’

A fashion retailer in Boston’s Pescod Square Shopping Centre has announced it will ‘no longer be closing’ after appearing set for departure.

This time last week The Standard was reporting on the ‘store closing’ signs which had gone up in the window of Pep&Co.

One of the notes in the window.

This week, the signs are gone and in their place are a number of A4 notes which state: “We are thrilled to announce that this store will no longer be closing. Please bear with us as we wait for more stock to arrive in store. Thank you.”

Pep&Co’s head office was approached for a comment last week and has again been contacted this week, but have yet to reply.

Pescod Square was also approached last week, but was unavailable for comment. This week, it has stated it cannot comment on the situation, saying conversations with Pep&Co are ‘ongoing’.

It has been a year of comings and goings at Pescod Square, with the Officers Club and Game both departing, but HMV (a previous tenant) and Yours arriving.