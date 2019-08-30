Fashion retailer looks set to leave Boston shopping centre

Fashion retailer Pep&Co appears set to depart Boston’s Pescod Square Shopping Centre.

Closing down signs are now on show in the shop window.

The business moved into the unit in August 2015.

The premises was previously occupied by Clinton Cards, which moved to Wide Bargate. In March, that shop closed, although the business did express hope of making a return to the town.

It has been a year of coming and goings at Pescod Square.

In September last year, entertainment retailer HMV announced it would be returning to the centre, more than five years after it left. The shop opened in November.

In April, computer games retailer Game left the centre, though, like Clintons, expressed a wish to stay in the area. This came on the same day that Marks and Spencer closed its branch in Market Place, bringing to an end more than 100 years’ history in the town.

Last month, plus-size fashion retailer Yours opened in the centre, taking the unit which this time last year was an Officers Club.

Alongside these, a question mark hangs over the future of fashion retailer Peacocks at the centre. Last month, the business said negotiations were ongoing with the landlords about its future at the site.

Pep&Co, Pescod Square, and Peacocks have all been approached for a comment.