Find out which popular fast food chain is opening a new restaurant just outside Boston

A new branch of a national fast food chain is to open its doors near Boston next week.
Burger King will welcome customers to its new premises, in Pilgrim Way, Wyberton, on Tuesday - by offering free Whoppers to 500 customers during its opening week.
The new Boston restaurant showcases Burger King’s updated, modern restaurant design roll-out, using natural materials with a bold colour palette and American prints.
A spokesman for the food chain said: “To claim your free Whopper, just look out for Burger King team members who will be handing out sought-after vouchers around town once doors open. Then, simply download the BK app, scan the QR code and hot-foot it into the new restaurant with the voucher and app for your free Whopper.”
Burger King will offer a range of flame-grilled burgers, chicken, snack options, sweet treats and breakfast options.
Alasdair Murdoch, CEO Burger King UK, explained: “We know the people of Lincolnshire love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood. Our home – of the Whopper – is their home.”