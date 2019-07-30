Find out which popular fast food chain is opening a new restaurant just outside Boston

A new branch of a national fast food chain is to open its doors near Boston next week.

Burger King will welcome customers to its new premises, in Pilgrim Way, Wyberton, on Tuesday - by offering free Whoppers to 500 customers during its opening week.

How the interior of the new Burger King restaurant is expected to look. Image supplied.

The new Boston restaurant showcases Burger King’s updated, modern restaurant design roll-out, using natural materials with a bold colour palette and American prints.

A spokesman for the food chain said: “To claim your free Whopper, just look out for Burger King team members who will be handing out sought-after vouchers around town once doors open. Then, simply download the BK app, scan the QR code and hot-foot it into the new restaurant with the voucher and app for your free Whopper.”

Burger King will offer a range of flame-grilled burgers, chicken, snack options, sweet treats and breakfast options.

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO Burger King UK, explained: “We know the people of Lincolnshire love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood. Our home – of the Whopper – is their home.”