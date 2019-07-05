Firm launches new £200,000 kitchen showroom in Boston

A regional family builders and plumbers merchant has opened a new £200,000 kitchen showroom in Boston.

Turnbull has expanded its operation in the town through the creation of the exhibition space opposite its premises in Hamilton Way.

Another view from inside the new showroom.

The business is based in Sleaford and has eight trading sites across the East Midlands, with the branch in Boston dating back to 2004.

It already employs 200 staff, but is looking to increase this number by three as a result of the new showroom’s launch.

Turnbull director Chris Hopkins described the expansion as ‘a natural step’ for the business.

He said: “The kitchen showroom fits in well with our plans for growth, and being situated close to our already established builders merchant branch in Hamilton Way will provide an additional service to its trade customers.

“We opened in May and already we have had great feedback on the showroom style, displays, and how nice and friendly the designers are – well done Tyron and Jess!”

Turnbull, as a business, dates back almost 125 years.

In addition to Boston and Sleaford, it has branches in Spalding, Lincoln, Newark, and Brigg.

Mr Hopkins said: “Turnbull’s is proud of its long history as an independent family business with a strong brand and established customer base.

“We are very proud of our achievements and we are careful to deal with similar businesses which share our ethos and values.”