Firm’s lesson in world of work for youngsters

A Lincolnshire housing developer offered insight into a career in sales and marketing when it welcomed a group of primary schoolchildren to one of its sites near Boston.

The Year Five pupils from Wyberton Primary School visited Chestnut Homes’ Quadrant development, in Wyberton, as part of their school’s annual careers week.

The youngsters visited the show homes and met sales advisor Kamila Brigden as well as marketing manager Stephanie Tilley.

Gemma Hodgson, assistant headteacher, said: “We’d like to thank Chestnut Homes for supporting this initiative. We find the week to be very beneficial to the children – encouraging them to set goals and have dreams for the future.”

David Newton, managing director of Chestnut Homes, said: “We’ve already built a good relationship with the school, having donated high-visibility vests to them as part of Walk to School week earlier this year.

“It was lovely to welcome the pupils to the development and give them an insight into the world of work.”