Graduate from Boston sets up her own fashion brand

A university graduate from Boston has launched her own fashion brand as she pursues a career in the industry.

Blush View Boutique is the brainchild of former Boston High School student Brittany Jarman.

Brittany, 23, studied fashion management at Nottingham Trent University. Due to the lack of fashion head offices in the area, she knew pursuing a career in fashion beyond university would most likely mean moving away from her home town. However, instead she decided to create a fashion head office of her own – Blush View Boutique.

The operation launched online last month (find it at blushviewboutique.com). The clothing, Brittany says, is aimed at women who ‘simply want to embrace their naturally beautiful qualities’.

“My hopes for the business are that it can grow enough to enable me to design and produce my own garments,” she said.