Greggs to open at The Quadrant

Boston’s new Greggs store is due to open at The Quadrant on London Road tomorrow.

The opening of the takeaway and instore bakery and food outlet has created 11 new jobs.

Thomas Haston, shop manager at Greggs London Road, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors and hear what the local community thinks. We hope customers enjoy the wide range of tasty items we have on offer.”

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Boston, bringing new jobs to the area and providing both new and existing customers with a modern and convenient new shop.”

The new store is part of the ongoing Quadrant project, which will create hundreds of new homes, a new stadium and restaurants and shops.