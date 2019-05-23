Housing association hailed for dementia support in Boston

A housing association with a base in Boston has been honoured for its work to help people in the area who are affected by dementia.

Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP) has been named Partner of the Year by the Boston Big Local (BBL) group for its Memory Lane arts and crafts sessions.

The social housing operator has been running the sessions for people living with dementia and their carers through funding from the BBL – an organisation overseeing how £1 million in National Lottery money is spent in the Boston area over a period of 10 years.

This was initially as Boston Mayflower, but now as LHP following that organisation’s merger with Shoreline Housing Partnership, of North East Lincolnshire.

Alongside the arts and crafts sessions, those involved have also worked with the Dementia Action Alliance to co-ordinate activities as part of Dementia Action Week and supported other BBL projecs, including quaterly tea dances attended by more than 80 people.

The Partner of the Year honour came at BBL’s annual general meeting.

The group stated ‘the award was presented for the amazing work and outcomes that the team has helped nurture at the Memory Lane group’, a spokesman for LHP said.

The housing association has also reported it now has funding to continue its sessions for another two years.

LHP business development manager Bev Chapman praised all those involved.

She said: “In announcing this win, I have so much pride.

“So much effort has gone into this and in doing so LHP is offering support to our communities in the Boston area.”

The Memory Lane arts and crafts sessions are held every other Wednesday from 10am until 12pm at the Mayfields extra care housing scheme, in Broadfield Lane.

Anyone interested should call the Telecare Team at LHP on 01205 318588. All carers are required to stay at the sessions with their loved ones. Sessions are free and refreshments are served.