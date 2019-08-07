HUGE sum of £160,000 raised for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance by Co-op staff and supporters

Staff and members of Lincolnshire Co-op branches across the county have raised a whopping £160,000 for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

From sponsored cycle rides and Sahara treks - to in-store cake sales - staff worked hard to accumulate the highest amount every raised through the Co-op’s Community Champions Scheme.

Young fundraiser Gracie-Mae Tew.

Colleagues at the Co-op’s Swineshead Food Store together raised more than £1,600 towards the total. There was an indoor static bike ride led by Customer Service Assistant Shelby Handson and her daughter Gracie-May Tew, while another team took on a cycle challenge around Boston.

Customer Service Assistant Jessica Houghton organised and took part in the outdoor ride. She said: “Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance is a charity that got lots of our customers talking to us. They loved that we were fundraising for it and it’s such a well-known organisation in the area, so we wanted to do something extra special.

“We travelled from Argyle Street Food Store, made our way to Skirbeck Road Food Store, then to Woodville Road Food Store and finally back to Swineshead. It was exhausting but everyone’s support and enthusiasm was overwhelming.”

Two more colleagues - Swineshead Pharmacy Health Champion Sydney Elston and Dispensing Technician Stacey Flisher - took on the obstacle challenge Tough Mudder and raised a further £760 towards the grand total; while Health Champion Lou Ford at Parkside Pharmacy in Boston raised more than £350 with a cinema screening.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s community engagement manager Sam Turner said: “Our colleagues and members always throw themselves into our fundraising for local good causes, but we’re delighted by how much our support for air ambulances took off.

“Thanks to the speed of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and the skill of its crew, countless lives have been saved.”

CEO at Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Karen Jobling said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Lincolnshire Co-op. The support shown by its customers and staff has been tremendous and the funds raised will enable our helicopter and life-saving crew to fly more missions, helping more patients in what is often their greatest hour of need.

“A huge thank you to all who have helped to raise this fantastic sum - when you see our helicopter flying across the skies, know that you have helped to make this happen and your support means so much. We hope that you’ll never need us, but if you do we will be there.”