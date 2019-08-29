Latest fashion brand joins outlet centre

Shoppers venturing down the A16 to Springfields Outlet, near Spalding, will find a new addition to the list of fashion brands on their next visit.

British retailer Crew Clothing Company opened a branch at the centre on Thursday, August 22.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Michelle Keates, head of retail at Crew Clothing, said the business was looking forward to being part of ‘such a thriving destination’.

“Springfields has a broad catchment, which is very much in-line with our target audience,” she said. “The destination is an opportunity for us to better reach large numbers of our existing customers and a new audience that we’re sure will be attracted to our high quality collections.”

Simon Stone, retail director of Springfields Outlet, said: “Crew Clothing Company is an excellent addition to the fashion offer at Springfields Outlet.

“It is fantastic that another great brand will be joining our other premium brands which include Joules, Fat Face, White Stuff, Jack Wills and Raging Bull.”