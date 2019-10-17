Lincolnshire’s first Landini tractor dealership launches near Boston

A family-run business near Boston has been appointed Lincolnshire’s first Landini tractor dealer.

Clover Farm Services, of Swineshead, has entered into the partnership as it embarks on a growth plan in its 10th year.

Director Dwayn Clover said the wide range of products available was an important factor in its decision to switch to Landini for its tractor franchise.

“It’s a fantastic product range and one that really suits the diversity of tractor users and their requirements in this area.”

The appointment coincides with signings for another two Italian franchises – Alpego tillage and seeding equipment, and Faresin telehandlers – as the company embarks on a growth plan in its 10th year.

“This is a big step for us; there’s a lot to learn and a lot of work to be done,” said Dwayn. “But it’s also a big opportunity and working with the Landini people has been absolutely refreshing as they have the same drive, energy and enthusiasm for the products.”

The machinery sales, service, and repairs business is operated alongside farming and agricultural contracting work, with Dwayn Clover’s partner Sharon Barnes handling administration and marketing.

His eldest son Joshua is service manager, second son Jake runs the contracting service, and Ryan Mead handles sales – although as an ‘all hands on deck’ business, Jake and Ryan also wield the spanners when there are service, repair and installation jobs to be done.

“My youngest sons Leo and Lewis like to get involved with the business when they’re not at school,” added Mr Clover, “And we’re looking to recruit another service engineer as a result of taking on the Landini and new equipment franchises.”

Ben Agar, UK and Ireland sales director at Landini manufacturer Argo Tractors, said: “[The Clover Farm Services team] are enthusiastic, indeed passionate about the opportunities presented by the Landini product range, and that’s just what we like to see in our dealers, along with a determination to support the products they supply to the best of their abilities.”