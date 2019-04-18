More than 100 employees unite to create one of the largest teams of its kind in Lincolnshire

More than 100 employees, many working in the Boston area, have united to form one of the largest home maintenance and property repair teams in Lincolnshire.

The amalgamation follows the launch of the Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP) in April of last year.

The partnership was created in a merger between the Boston Mayflower and Shoreline social housing providers. Together, they manage 12,700 properties across North East and Greater Lincolnshire.

Over the past 12 months, the partnership says it has worked to unite services.

As a consequence of this, two separate maintenance teams have now become one.

Previously, the service in North East Lincolnshire – formerly Shoreline – had managed its own in-house team, while Boston Mayflower contracted the work out to a third party.

The unified team will carry out all responsive and electrical repairs, heating servicing, general maintenance, empty property refurbishment, and an emergency service.

To coincide with the launch, the first batch of new liveried LHP maintenance vehicles has been delivered, which will operate across the Boston area.

In North East Lincolnshire, the new vehicles will be phased in as leases on current vehicles expire.

LHP chief executive Murray Macdonald said the new in-house team would work on a more responsive and efficient basis and give greater opportunity to develop team members, progress employees, and provide career openings.

“This is a major step in our unification and offers real opportunities in many areas for this new team, and LHP as a whole.”

He continued: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of those who have been involved in this major change, which is the right way forward for our growing organisation.”

Team members are also looking forward to their new roles within the housing association, the partnership reports.

Fergal Fitzgerald, a supervisor primarily involved with empty properties, said: “I think we are all able to move forward with more certainty and stability now.”

Steve McDonnell, a multi-skilled tradesman, said: “The partnership has been very supportive throughout this change and the move to create this new team has run smoothly.”