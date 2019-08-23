More than £1k for hospitality staff charity

A Boston-based hospitality business has raised more than £1,000 for a UK charity that supports people who work or have worked in the sector.

The Coaching Inn Group, which operates 15 hotel and market town inns across the country, including the White Hart, in Boston, has been lending its support to Hospitality Action.

The charity, founded in the 1837, offers vital assistance when needed to all who work, or have worked, within hospitality in the UK, be they chefs, waiters, housekeepers, or managers.

While the White Hart team made and sold cakes to customers, colleagues elsewhere in the country organised raffles and other events and even donated their daily tips.

Group head of HR Chris Moores said it did not matter where people worked – be it in bars, cafes, schools or hospitals – the charity was ready to offer advice and support when times got tough.

“Whatever the challenge, be it physical, financial or family problems, the charity is always there to help people get back on their feet,” he said.