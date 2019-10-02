More than 4,000 bottles of fine wine worth £75,000-80,000 to go under hammer after collapse of Swineshead-based operation

More than 4,000 bottles of fine wine – with a combined retail value of between £75,000 and £80,000 – are to go under the auctioneer’s hammer next week following the collapse of a Swineshead-based wine club.

The sell-off has been ordered by the insolvency practitioners now handling the winding up of 3D Wines, one of the country’s top wine clubs. The company went into voluntary liquidation on last Monday, September 23.

Some of the wine in the auction centre.

Founded in the early 1990s, 3D Wines specialised in hunting down high quality French wines, including those produced by some of the smaller, less well-known vineyards.

3D Wines also arranged trips for club members to visit partner vineyards, collect wine and to attend wine-related events around France. Wine writer and broadcaster Oz Clarke filmed one of 3D’s grape picking events in the Loire Valley for the BBC Food & Drink programme.

Liquidators F.A. Simms & Partners has instructed Malcolm Good of auctioneers Eddisons to sell off the entire stock of the company.

The wine has been moved to the Eddisons CJM Auction Centre, in Scunthorpe, and is to go under the hammer in an online auction that is scheduled to close from 6pm on Thursday, October 10.

More of the wine.

Auctioneer Paul Cooper said: “We’ve handled a number of high value drinks trade disposals around the country in the past couple of years but this auction is particularly noteworthy both in terms of the quantity and the quality of the wine.”

“We have been sent over 4,000 bottles, some of which have retail values of over £30 a bottle. The total retail value is circa £75,000 - £80,000.”

Paul added: “3D’s edge was that as well as stocking the famous names, they went off the beaten track to find and forge links with smaller winemakers who might be quite obscure but were producing superb wine. The auction reflects that. There are wines going under the hammer that even wine buffs will never have seen on general sale – because 3D bought the entire vintage for wine club members.”

The auction extends to 350 lots. Most of the wines are being sold in cases of a dozen or half a dozen bottles. The lots are being sold without any reserves.

The full auction catalogue is available at www.eddisonscjm.com and www.eddisons.com.

The viewing sessions are on Friday, October 4, from 1-4.30pm, and on Monday, October 7, frm 10am-5pm at the Auction Centre, in Dunlop Way Scunthorpe.