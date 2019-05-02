A manufacturing business with a base near Boston has had its most successful international show to date.

Morris Site Machinery says it generated worldwide interest and strong business leads when it attended Bauma, the world’s leading construction machinery trade fair, in Munich recently.

The business is a leading manufacturer and distributor of on-site machinery and counts Gosberton as one of its four homes.

Representatives from 41 countries made for its sustainability-themed stand at the week-long event in Munich, which saw three new products exhibited for the first time in mainland Europe.

Phil Winnington, international business director at Morris Site Machinery, said: “It was our best Bauma ever as we showcased our innovative new products and global ambitions. We had a big increase in footfall from visitors with a genuine interest in our offer. We are confident it will lead to significant orders.

“We had doubled the size of our stand and invested time in our planning and pre-show connections to make the most of this opportunity. Our eye-catching green shirts and solar panels certainly made an impact too. Solar was definitely a lure on the stand.

He added: “There was a mood of optimism and positivity about the show which may reflect a brighter global marketplace in construction, mining, oil and gas and the rental industry.”

It is a significant year for Morris Site Machinery which is marking the 25th anniversary of its SMC brand and the 150th anniversary of its parent Morris & Company – a fifth-generation, family-run business group.

The company will be back on the international stage when it shows at HIRE19, in Melbourne, later this month.