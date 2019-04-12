Mums turn out for retailer’s charity event

Hundreds of pounds have been raised for an emergency medical charity through a Makeover with Mums evening in Boston.

The event – held by Oldrids at its Strait Bargate store – featured entertainment, food and drink tastings, demonstrations, competitions, and styling advice.

It attracted more than 120 women, with mothers, daughters, grandmothers, aunts, and friends all enjoying a sneak peek of new season lines as part of the evening.

Entry fees for competitions raised £500 for Oldrids’ charity of the year, the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Paul Marsh, store manager, said: “These events always prove popular with our customers who really enjoy some expert beauty pampering from our cosmetics houses, or simply browsing our new season fashions and accessories, whilst enjoying a bite to eat and a glass of prosecco.

“We will be having another event later this year, so please do keep an eye out in store, on social media or Oldrids Online for forthcoming events in Boston and our other stores.”