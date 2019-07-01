National high street retailer’s plans for vacant unit in Boston

A national high street name has applied for planning permission in relation to a vacant unit at Boston’s Pescod Square Shopping Centre.

Yours Clothing has submitted plans for an internally illuminated fascia sign for the unit 6 in Silver Street – the premises formerly occupied by Officers Club.

An image submitted as part of the application to Boston Borough Council.

The business, which has its head office in Peterborough, is a plus size fashion retailer.

It has more than 140 stores across the UK, plus a number in the Middle East

Its closest branches, however, are Skegness, Lincoln, King’s Lynn, and Peterborough.

Officers Club is among a number of high street names to leave Boston town centre in the past year, alongside Clintons, in Wide Bargate, Marks & Spencer, in Market Place, and Game, also in Pescod Square.

Clintons and Game both expressed a desire to return to the town in the not-too-distant future, however, and Pescod Square has also seen the return of HMV in the past 12 months.

A spokesman for Yours Clothes was unavailable at the time of writing.