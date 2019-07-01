National high street retailer’s plans for vacant unit in Boston

Pescod Square, Boston. Library image.
Pescod Square, Boston. Library image.

A national high street name has applied for planning permission in relation to a vacant unit at Boston’s Pescod Square Shopping Centre.

Yours Clothing has submitted plans for an internally illuminated fascia sign for the unit 6 in Silver Street – the premises formerly occupied by Officers Club.

An image submitted as part of the application to Boston Borough Council.

An image submitted as part of the application to Boston Borough Council.

The business, which has its head office in Peterborough, is a plus size fashion retailer.

It has more than 140 stores across the UK, plus a number in the Middle East

Its closest branches, however, are Skegness, Lincoln, King’s Lynn, and Peterborough.

Officers Club is among a number of high street names to leave Boston town centre in the past year, alongside Clintons, in Wide Bargate, Marks & Spencer, in Market Place, and Game, also in Pescod Square.

Clintons and Game both expressed a desire to return to the town in the not-too-distant future, however, and Pescod Square has also seen the return of HMV in the past 12 months.

A spokesman for Yours Clothes was unavailable at the time of writing.