National recognition for Boston supermarket worker

A member of staff at Boston’s Asda store has been honoured at the national level for his work in the community.

Stephen Bromby, community champion at the branch in Lister Way, was selected as a finalist in the Community Hero Of The Year category at the Being Asda Awards.

The event was held recently at the NEC, in Birmingham.

Earlier this year, Asda customers from across the UK, along with store, depot, and head office workers, were asked to nominate individuals who go above and beyond for shoppers and their communities.

From more than 140,000 Asda employees who were eligible for nomination, the judges put Stephen on the shortlist for his work supporting good causes and schools, fundraising for charities, volunteering with groups, and securing funding from the supermarket chain’s charitable arm, the Asda Foundation.

He said: “It was totally unexpected to be shortlisted for the award. I have a great job where I get to meet all kinds of interesting people in the local area and help to make a difference to their lives.

“I’ve worked with nursery school children starting to learn how to cook up to social groups for the elderly who may feel lonely and isolated, and every age in between!

“The support I receive from the team in the store and at head office has always been fantastic, and I wouldn’t be able to achieve the results without them.”