A national fashion retailer has opened a new store in Boston’s Pescod Square Shopping Centre, as news comes that two other tenants haves signed new leases at the site.

Yours Clothing has moved into the unit formerly occupied by Officers Club.

The plus-size retailer has previously traded in Boston as Size Up. It operated in the unit in Strait Bargate now home to Vision Express between November 2004 and May 2007.

Yours, which has its headquarters in Peterborough, has more than 140 shops nationwide; this latest branch opened last week.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Derihon Coquard, head of property at Yours Clothing, said: “We are delighted to be opening a new Yours Clothing store in Pescod Square.

“Our brand offers on-trend styles that fit and flatter the plus-size customer and has a unique offering which appeals to all ages, shapes and sizes.

“Our store team are looking forward to opening soon and bringing the latest in plus-size fashion trends to shoppers in Boston.”

The decision by Yours Closing to open a branch in Boston comes at an unsettled time for the town’s high street, with the loss of Marks & Spencer, Game (from Pescod Square), and Clintons in recent months.

A question mark also hangs over the future of Peacocks at the centre, with negotiations ongoing between the retailer and its landlords.

However, the coming of Yours also follows the return of HMV, which re-opened in its former home in Pescod Square at the end of last year following a five-year break from the town.

In addition, Pescod Square says tenants Poundland and Waterstones have signed new leases.

Centre manager Lisa Dawson said the arrival of Yours allows the Pescod Square to ‘continue to broaden the diverse mix of quality shopping’ at the site.