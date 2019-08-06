New Burger King restaurant near Boston has officially opened today

A new branch of national fast food chain Burger King opened its doors just outside Boston today - creating several new jobs.
The restaurant, situated in Pilgrim Way, Wyberton, at the new Quadrant housing estate, showcases Burger King’s updated, modern restaurant design, which uses natural materials with a bold colour palette and American prints.
The new site has created about 35 jobs, and offers 70 seats in the restaurant, as well as a ‘drive-thru’ service.
Speaking to the Standard, manager Michelle Bland said: “The launch of our newest restaurant has gone down a treat with the people of Boston, we’re delighted. “We have been busy right from the off - clearly they were hungry for our iconic flame-grilled burgers.”
As part of the opening celebrations this week, Burger King will be giving away up to 500 of their ‘Whoppers’ throughout this week.
A spokesman for the food chain explained: “To claim your free Whopper, just look out for Burger King team members who will be handing out sought-after vouchers around town once doors open
“Then, simply download the BK app, scan the QR code and hot-foot it into the new restaurant with the voucher and app for your free Whopper.”
Burger King will offer a range of flame-grilled burgers, chicken, snack options, sweet treats and breakfast options.