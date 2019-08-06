New Burger King restaurant near Boston has officially opened today

A new branch of national fast food chain Burger King opened its doors just outside Boston today - creating several new jobs.

The restaurant, situated in Pilgrim Way, Wyberton, at the new Quadrant housing estate, showcases Burger King’s updated, modern restaurant design, which uses natural materials with a bold colour palette and American prints.

The interior of the new Burger King restaurant at Wyberton.

The new site has created about 35 jobs, and offers 70 seats in the restaurant, as well as a ‘drive-thru’ service.

Speaking to the Standard, manager Michelle Bland said: “The launch of our newest restaurant has gone down a treat with the people of Boston, we’re delighted. “We have been busy right from the off - clearly they were hungry for our iconic flame-grilled burgers.”

As part of the opening celebrations this week, Burger King will be giving away up to 500 of their ‘Whoppers’ throughout this week.

A spokesman for the food chain explained: “To claim your free Whopper, just look out for Burger King team members who will be handing out sought-after vouchers around town once doors open

The new branch, just outside Boston, also offers a 'drive-thru' service for customers.

“Then, simply download the BK app, scan the QR code and hot-foot it into the new restaurant with the voucher and app for your free Whopper.”

Burger King will offer a range of flame-grilled burgers, chicken, snack options, sweet treats and breakfast options.