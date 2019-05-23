New pavilion is perfect for rescue centre

It might have been raining cats and dogs, but a celebration event to mark the opening of a new and improved centre for a dog rescue centre’s base at Algakirk proved a big success.

Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s South Lincolnshire Centre invited the local community to come and see the new facilities at the at a celebratory opening event for its PawPrint Pavilion followed by a fun dog show.

Jerry Green Rescue Centre opens new centre. Jerry Green staff members L-R Dawn Field, Michelle Cornelius and Beth Stukins. EMN-190521-094708005

The ribbon was cut by Victoria Taylor, honorary secretary of The PawPrint Charitable Trust, who was accompanied by chairman John Taylor.

The pavilion is a new multi-purpose, all-weather space named after PawPrint, which provided the inspiration for the project and the £200,000 grant to fund it.

A spokeswoman for Jerry Green said: “We’d also like to thank South Lincs Vet Group for sponsoring rosettes and judging the show, Rooke’s Pet Products for dog show prizes, Holbeach Town Band, Jolly Rogers Mobile Fish and Chips for supporting the event, plus the volunteers who gave their time, people who donated raffle prizes, and the public who turned up on a rainy Saturday to support us – we really appreciated it.”

“We are really delighted to have these new facilities”, said centre manager Jo Hickson. “Not only will they provide a place for the public to hire, they also facilitate our Meet&Match process, which helps people find their perfect dog”.