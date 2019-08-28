New Polish deli launches at Boston supermarket

A new traditional Polish deli has opened at a Boston supermarket.

The concession at Asda, in Lister Way, was opened by Essex firm Surya Foods last week.

Asda and Surya Foods have been operating in partnership since 2012 when three specialist Polish delis were launched at Asda stores in Slough, Hounslow, and Leyton.

Following the success of the concessions, in the space of just a year, the number doubled.

Now, Surya Foods has announced plans to open a further three concessions, with the first of them being Boston.

Two further Delicja counters will then be opened at stores in the Cambridgeshire area at the end of next month, taking the UK tally to 13.

The delis currently employ more than 30 staff and there are plans to open even more by the end of the year.

Speaking about venture, Surya Foods managing director Harry Dulai said: “Our decision to launch Polish delis was a speculative move to keep at the forefront of an exciting, fast growing category and it was inspired by our own consumer research that revealed just how pivotal fresh meats are to the Polish community’s daily diet.

“We have been absolutely thrilled with the success of these concessions and spurred on by their popularity. As such our aim is to open more and more counters during the next year, inside and outside of London, to reach even more UK-based Polish consumers.

“Our mission is to deliver fresh Polish deli products, including cheeses and hams, on a weekly basis direct from Poland and continue to build on this enormously successful venture into 2019.

“As a company we understand the power of brands and traditions you grow up with and we pride ourselves on bringing these products to UK consumers, both for people who migrate to the UK and also UK consumers who are increasingly keen to try new world cuisines. When moving to another country it is often the taste of home that people miss the most.”

Asda world food buying manager Ursman Bashir said: “Delicja is an exciting and vibrant project which brings back the traditional Deli with a Polish and Eastern European twist. We are proud to host these counters as concessions at our stores and to continue to expand our venture with Surya Foods.

“This is a fantastic way of offering our customers authentic products while also bringing Polish foods to a wider market. With its fresh look and competitive pricing Delijca counters are on brand with Asda values – saving our customers money every day.”