New, potentially life-saving resource for LIVES charity launched at Boston-area business

A food manufacturing business with a site near Boston has recently played host to the launch of a new, potentially life-saving resource for Lincolnshire.

The Mobile Education Unit will be used by the emergency medical charity LIVES (Lincolnshire Integrated Voluntary Emergency Services) to teach people CPR skills.

It was unveilved at at the Old Leake base of LIVES’ charity partner Bakkavor.

It will be travelling the county to reach remote villages and communities which do not have a traditional venue or village hall to host events.

The new unit has been made possible thanks to a grant from the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Nikki Silver, CEO of LIVES, said: “We’re extremely grateful to the People’s Postcode Lottery for making this possible.

“Only one in 10 people survives an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

“The addition of the mobile education unit means that LIVES can now train more people in CPR so that we can try to improve this statistic.”