New recruits help law firm ‘strengthen presence’ in area

A Lincolnshire law firm has welcomed two new recruits to its children law department, including one to be based in Boston.

Nicola McCourt and Charley Cook have both recently joined Ringrose Law.

Nicola is a paralegal at the Boston office and has a wide range of experience and knowledge after assisting the head of a family law team at another local law firm.

Charley, meanwhile, has joined the firm’s Spalding office and has more than 11 years of experience working in a family/children law team at a firm in Peterborough.

Costa Kyriacou, head of the children law department, said: “The firm is recognised as one of the biggest children law teams in Lincolnshire, and our latest recruits help strengthen our presence in the south of the county, being able to offer our services throughout Lincolnshire and into Peterborough. We also practice in Nottinghamshire.

“The new recruits add to our wealth of skill and expertise, and this, coupled with our ongoing legal aid contract frequently makes us the first choice solicitor for such matters. I am delighted to welcome Nicola and Charley to the team.”