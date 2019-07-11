Sam’s new ‘plaice’ for fish and chip fans in Boston

A familiar face in the fish and chip trade in Boston is set to launch a new venture in the town centre.

Sezgin Cilek, known locally as Sam, is opening the restaurant/takeaway in the former Captain Cods building in Market Place.

Looking forward to the opening of Sam's Traditional Fish and Chip Restaurant.

Mr Cilek has extensive knowledge in the sector, having been in catering and fish and chip shop industry for more than 30 years.

The restaurant/takeaway – which will be known as Sam’s Traditional Fish and Chip Restaurant – is due to open in the coming weeks.

Looking ahead to launch day, Mr Cilek said: “I’m really excited to be opening my new shop in Boston, and I’ve spent a long time preparing.

“A considerable quantity of building work has been undertaken in the shop, working with local trades, and I’m delighted with the results we have achieved.”

The refurbishment programme has included a new front and a new interior, with modernisation throughout to create a large, attractive restaurant, backed by a high-specification catering and kitchen facility.

The shop will be open Monday to Saturday, with evening dining available, along with a takeaway option too.

“I can’t wait to open, and start serving traditional fish and chips in the middle of town,” Mr Cilek added.

A launch date has yet to be set, but diners are encouraged to ‘like’ the shop’s Facebook page (search for @samschipshop) or visit www.samschipshop.co.uk for an announcement.

The opening is merely the latest show of confidence in the town centre in terms of the dining, with it following the expansion of Los Burritos into West Street, and news that V-ATE will be launching a themed restaurant, backed by a hotel, in High Street.