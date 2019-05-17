Sponsored walk(ies) in aid of good cause

A dog food company near Boston raised more than £300 for charity when it held a sponsored walk – or, for some of those taking part, walkies – along the Witham.

Laughing Dog, of Old Leake, is hoping to raise £5,000 for Guide Dogs by the end of the year (it has already surpassed £2,000).

Julie Green, who helped organise the walk with colleague Janette Leggate, said despite the typically British weather, the walk was a success.

“Laughing Dog is part of the Fold Hill family; it was great to see staff and their dogs get involved,” she said. “Thank you for the Sustran’s charity for allowing us to use their footbath and The Malcolm Arms for letting us put on Guide Dog activities at the pub – and for warming us up with refreshments!”

Dave Bloor from Guide Dogs said: “At Guide Dogs, we want everyone who experiences sight loss to live a full and rewarding life and this partnership will make a vital contribution to our work.”

You can support Laughing Dog in its fundraising by making a donation at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/laughing-dog-food1