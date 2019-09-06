Starbucks counting down to launch of new store on outskirts of Boston

Fans in Boston of the Seattle-based coffeehouse chain Starbucks have only got days to wait until an outlet opens on the edge of town.

A new Starbucks Drive Thru will launch at The Quadrant, in Wyberton, on Monday, September 9.

Inside the store.

It is being operated by Starbucks franchisee Kbeverage LTD and will create 16 new jobs for the area.

Starbucks previously had an operation at Tesco, at Wyberton Fen, but until recently the nearest branch was in Spalding – that was until a Drive Thru opened off the A16 near Sutterton in June.

The Wyberton store will host a ribbon cutting at 9am, with the Mayor of Boston Coun Anton Dani in attendance.

Starbucks will welcome the first 100 customers with goodie bags, which will include coffee, Treat a Friend vouchers, Starbucks gold chocolate coins, and a reusable cup (the business offers a 25 pence discount to all customers who bring a reusable cup when purchasing a drink).

Another shot from inside the store.

There will be coffee tastings held throughout the day, and customers are invited to sample food and drinks from the Starbucks menu, including the returning favourite Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The store has selected local cause Just Lincolnshire as its charity partner. Just Lincolnshire is an organisation that champions equality, tackles discrimination and champions diversity through a variety of activities, including fostering understanding between people of different backgrounds.

The store team will be supporting the cause through a variety of fundraising activities.

The store, which offers free wi-fi, is open from 6am until 10pm, Monday to Friday, and from 7am until 8pm, Saturday and Sunday.