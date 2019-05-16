Thirteen colleagues from Boston supermarket raise £1k-plus in 10k run

Thirteen colleagues at a Boston supermarket have raised more than £1,000 for charity after putting themselves to the test over 10 kilometres.

The team from the town’s Asda store, in Lister Way, were among about 2,500 runners who took part in the Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) 10k at King’s Lynn last Sunday.

The event forms part of the Run For All 10k series, which has been supported by the Asda Foundation – the supermarket’s charitable arm – since 2012.

Community champion of Boston’s store Stephen Bromby said: “I’ve volunteered at the finish line for the last five years at the Asda Foundation Lincoln 10k with a team of Asda colleagues, and at the Nottingham 10k too. I’m always amazed by the effort that the members of the public go to in order to complete their run.

“To see the look of joy on people’s faces as they cross the finish line, and sharing that moment with them, is a tremendous feeling. So this year, along with some of my Boston colleagues, I traded my hi-vis vest for a running vest. For many of us it was the first time we’d ever attempted a timed run.”

The first member of the team over the finish line was Dianne Houghton in a time of 55 minutes and 2 seconds. Behind her came: Andy Hewitt (55m 13s), Stephen (56m 25s), Perry Meshulam (58m 31s), Riley Bent (59m 52s), Aiden Barai (1h 00m 13s), Jordan Aucote (1h 03m 51s), Amanda Walker (1h 07m 13s), Bethany Gall (1h 12m 29s), Jack Dickings (1h 13m 51s), Kofi Simpson (1h 14m 13s), Chris James (1h 15m 55s) and Amber Niven (1h 28m 02s).

Through a scheme run by Asda, each will be able to apply for £100 to donate to a charity of their choice.

To get involved with one of the Asda Foundation events, visit www.runforall.com