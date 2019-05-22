Town pet store opens appeal for dog charity

A pet store in Boston has announced a year-long fundraising drive for a local animal charity.

Pets At Home, in Queen Street, has launched a partnership with Central German Shepherd Rescue for the year ahead.

The Boston-area charity operates across Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire, and Bedfordshire, fostering German Shepherd dogs in need of a home.

Across the UK, Pets At Home stores have taken on local animal rescue centres to support over the next 12 months.

This is being overseen by Support Adoption For Pets, the UK’s largest grant giving animal charity.

A fundraising appeal is now under way – donations can be made at store tills or via the Support Adoption For Pets website.

Catherine Marks, store manager at Pets at Home Boston said: “We’re delighted to be raising money for Central German Shepherd this year, and hope that the people of Boston will get involved and support us on our fundraising mission.”