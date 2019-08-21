Trio make partner at Boston law firm, including two who grew up in the town

Congratulations are in order at the Boston branch of a Lincolnshire solicitors where three members of the team have been promoted to partner.

Solicitors Emma Todd and Grant Shackleston and independent financial adviser Scott Wiseman, of Chattertons Solicitors & Wealth Management, are all settling into their new roles.

Emma grew up in Boston and attended the Giles School and Boston Grammar School. She undertook her training with Chattertons and qualified as a solicitor in 2016.

She is a member of the private client team and advises clients on matters including wills, lasting powers of attorney, probate and trusts. She is also a member of the Boston Dementia Action Alliance.

Grant joined Chattertons in 2017 having previously worked in Spalding for more than 20 years. He has extensive experience in dispute resolution, employment law, personal injury, regulatory defence work, and licensing. He is also a member of the Employment Lawyers’ Association and the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers.

Scott, who also grew up in Boston and attended Boston Grammar School, started at Chattertons at the beginning of 2018.

He provides investment, pension and inheritance tax advice to his clients. He is also a governor at Tower Road Academy.

The longstanding partner in charge of the Boston office and main board director Katherine Bunting said: “I am so pleased to see Emma, Grant, and Scott rewarded for their commitment and passion for our business providing the best possible legal and wealth management services to our clients here in Boston. In the case of Emma and Scott it is particularly good to see people who were educated locally continuing to work and succeed in our local community.”

Alongside Boston, Chattertons has offices in Bourne, Grantham, Horncastle, Lincoln, Newark, Sleaford, Spalding and Stamford.