When is Dunelm closing its stores in Boston and re-opening them on the edge of town?

Dunelm has released details on when it will be closing its two stores in Boston and re-opening them as one on the edge of town.

In February, the retailer confirmed it would be closing its existing sites in West Street and Lawrence Lane and combining the two at the Alban Retail Park, off Grantham Road.

The business will be occupying the units formerly held by Dreams and Currys.

This week, it has announced the Boston Fabric Store, in Lawrence Lane, will close on Sunday, July 14, at 4pm, with the West Street store following on Wednesday, July 24, at 5.30pm.

The new store will then open on Thursday, July 25, at 9am.

The business will be holding a ‘celebration day’ for the opening, with the first 50 customers through the doors receiving a free gift.