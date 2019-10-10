Which pubs in the Boston area feature in the Good Beer Guide 2020?

A host of pubs in the Boston area have been included in the latest edition of the Good Beer Guide.

The best-selling beer and pub guide is put together by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) consumer organisation based on the recommendations of members.

Last month, The Moon Under Water, in Boston, shared news with us that it was among those to be featured in the 2020 version of the book.

This was followed by word from The Coach & Horses, in Boston, that they had also made the cut.

The Bateman’s pub is run by John O’Connor and partner Linda Webster, who came to the venue in June 2017.

John said they were ‘delighted’ to be featured, especially after such a short time at the pub, and thanked the regulars, Bateman’s, plus bar worker Stephen Middleton (Scooby).

The full list of pubs for the Boston area is:

* The Black Bull, Donington

* Coach & Horses, Main Ridge, Boston,

* Church Keys Wine Bar and Restaurant, Church Street, Boston

* The Duke of York, of Gosberton Risegate

* The Eagle, in West Street, Boston

* The Green Dragon, Swineshead

* Ye Olde Red Lion, Bicker

* The Ship Inn, Fosdyke

Each listing in its Good Beer Guide publication carries details of pub opening hours, food offerings, beer gardens, accommodation, transport links, pub history, disabled access and facilities for families.