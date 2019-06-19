£3.5m re-fit begins at supermarket

A multi-million pound re-vamp has begun at a supermarket in Boston.

Asda, in Lister Way, is to be given a £3.5 million makeover in the coming months.

An example of a Asda Kitchen elsewhere in the UK.

The site – Asda’s home in the town for 15 years this December – will receive a number of additions as a result of the work.

A new fish and rotisserie counter will be added, along with a new café – dubbed Asda Kitchen, it will incorporate the business’ fresh pizza service.

The store’s George clothing department will also be re-vamped to feature extended ranges, and there will be a new Click & Collect kiosk.

Adele Bayfield-Knight store manager at Asda Boston, said: “We’re really excited about all the changes and new services that we will be bringing to customers in Boston, including a brand new café called the Asda Kitchen and an extended George clothing range.

“We will try to minimise any disruption to our customers who are shopping with us whilst we make these changes and would like to thank them in advance for their patience over the course of the refresh, which we aim to have fully completed by early August.”

During the works, the opening times will be as follows: Monday, 8am to 10pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 7am to 10pm; Friday, opens at 7am; Saturday, closes at 10om; Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

Twenty-four-hour opening will resume once the project is complete.