Boston Witham Academies Federation chief Adrian Reed announces retirement from teaching

After a career spanning 36 years, Adrian Reed – the chief executive of The Boston Witham Academies Federation – has retired from teaching.

Making the announcement this morning (Tuesday, April 30), Mr Reed said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with such wonderful pupils and students, dedicated staff and supportive parents and the wider community of Boston.”

The Boston Witham Academies Federation comprises eight schools serving more than 3,200 pupils and students.

They are: Boston Pioneers Academy, Carlton Road Academy, Haven High Academy, Fishtoft Academy, Gosberton Academy, Park Academy, Staniland Academy, and Wygate Academy.

Jessica Gale, chair of directors, said: “The Board of Directors and members of Local Governing Bodies across the Trust would like to take this opportunity to thank Adrian for his dedication to the young people of Boston over the past 27 years and for his unique and pioneering contribution to the development of our Trust.

“We wish him a long and happy retirement and he takes with him our very best wishes for the future.”

Mr Reed says he immediate plans include a nine-week tour of Australia where two of his six children currently live.