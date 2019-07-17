Fifty years of town school

Celebrations have been held at a Boston school to mark half-a-century since it opened.

Hawthorn Tree Primary School, in Toot Lane, marked the milestone as part of its annual summer fair.

Sophie Bursnell, age nine.

The event included entertainment from the United Cheer Team, an inflatable obstacle course, a climbing wall, and range of craft stalls.

Hundreds of people attended the event, which was organised by the Parents and Friends Association (PFA).

Paula Ground, from the group, said: “We had a fabulous day there was quite a few teachers and pupils from years gone that attended.

“The weather was glorious and we had a fabulous turnout raising just over £3,000 for the school on my and (chairman) Sonia Scott’s last year on the PFA.”

Paula has been treasurer for the group for the last six years, with Sonia its chairman for two.

Earlier in the academic year, the school marked its 50th anniversary through the planting of a commemorative tree and unveiling of a plaque.