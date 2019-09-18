Green light given to Boston College's new £3.5m training centre

Boston College has been given the green light for a new £3.475 million training centre with a focus on those working in the ports.

The Digital Transport and Logistics Academy will be built on the Rochford Campus next to the new Engineering, Manufacturing and Technology Centre, which is planned to open in November of this year.

In documents before the council, the college said: “The brief is for a building which provides a fitting showcase for the innovative skills and technologies within, anticipating a striking, attractive, modern and functional environment.”

“The proposed facility is intended to reflect and reinforce the new aesthetic being set for the college with the architectural design of the EMAT Centre, drawing from a similar palette of materials and a shared family of detailing,” it adds.

“The educational objectives of the proposals are to provide just those skills which will underpin Lincolnshire’s established logistics and transportation industry, and support its continuing evolution.”

The two-storey build will focus on developing port skills such as crane operations, fork lift truck driving, steel erecting, stevedoring, leadership and management and improving digital skills.

A suite of apprenticeships will also be offered.

Part of the build is to be paid for by a £2.425 million grant support from the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership with the college paying the other £1.05 million.

Approving the plans, council officers said: “The proposed development would result in a building of innovative and outstanding design that compliment the recent development of the EMAT centre and which would both enhance the built environment whilst also providing significant social and economic benefits for Boston and the surrounding areas.”