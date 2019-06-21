Inspirational learners are honoured

An adult learners from Boston has been honoured at the Lincolnshire Show for his exceptional achievements.

Robin Aldrich from Boston, Clare Bradford from Market Rasen, and Tony Butcher from Sleaford were all named as Lincolnshire's Learners of the Year 2019.

All three were nominated by their tutors for their hard work and dedication over the past 12 months and were presented with their awards on Wednesday by Coun Martin Hill, chairman of Lincolnshire County Council.

At the afternoon tea presentations, Coun Hill said: "This year our presentation is even more special as we mark the success of Lincolnshire's Learners of the Year - three adult learners who have overcome obstacles to succeed."

The gathering heard Robin's confidence has dramatically improved because of his experiences with adult learning.

"Robin has taken courses at Boston College in first aid and mindfulness, and is set to study IT, food safety and emotional intelligence and resilience in the coming months," said Coun Hill.

"This has helped Robin overcome his shyness and he now has two volunteer work placements, takes part in a local community garden group and is considering joining Heritage Lincolnshire's Big Dig project."

Coin Patricia Bradwell, Executive Member for Adult Skills and Family Learning, said: "Clare, Robin and Tony's stories show the life-changing potential of life-long learning. Hopefully, their experiences will also inspire others to give learning a go.

"Whether you're looking to learn something new or develop your skills, with a wide range of courses being held across the county, it is possible.

"There are daytime and evening courses available all year round, so there's always an opportunity to start your learning journey.

"What's more, depending on the course and your circumstances, there may even be financial help for things like equipment, transport and childcare.

"So whether you already love to learn or would like to have a go at something new, there's a course for you."

For details of courses in Lincolnshire, visit www.2aspire.org.uk or phone 01522 782011.