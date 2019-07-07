Model pupils in skills display

Pupils from schools across the Boston district put their engineering skills to the test to show of some incredible models and designs at an inspirational event.

Boston Borough Council has teamed up with the organisation Primary Engineer to help promote and improve engineering skills for teachers and pupils.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-190107-140417005

The two groups held a celebration event at Boston College last week, where teams of children from nine primary schools designed their own self-propelling vehicles from scratch.

Runners-up and winners were announced and presented with certificates and medals by the Leader of the council, Cllr Michael Cooper, and Lydia Fairman from Network Rail.

Chris Rochester, from Primary Engineer, thanked everyone for taking part and getting involved with the project.

He said: “I am pleased to see so many fantastic skills you’ve all developed, we have all been really, really impressed.”

No Caption ABCDE EMN-190107-140547005

Cllr Cooper said: “It is incredible what you have all done, keep it up kids because it’s really worth it. In engineering you can do so many things.

“Well done everyone.”

Assistant head teacher, Kirstyn Brennan from New Leake Primary School, said the whole package had a massive impact on learning – applying skills, maths, teamwork and with a local company working together adding up to a massive achievement.

St George’s Preparatory School had a mini competition at school where the winners were chosen to go to the Primary Engineer event while the runners-up had a small event at school at the same time.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-190107-140525005

Boston Pioneers Academy pupils from years 3, 4 and 5 took part in an after-school club to produce their models.

Teacher James Woods, said: “First of all they had to be taught how to use the tools for this skill-based work, including mini saws, and hammers. The biggest wow factor was when they put the two pieces of metal together and it actually moved.”

Economic Development Manager at Boston Borough Council, Clive Gibbon, said: “It’s hugely important that we invest in our young people and this type of exposure to valuable STEM skills will only increase the breadth of opportunities available to them locally and give our business community the confidence to commit to the borough long term.

“Delivering initiatives like Primary Engineer across all levels of our local education system will undoubtedly raise the profile as a place to invest.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-190107-140405005

“Boston Borough Council’s Cabinet see skills development integral to business development and investment and through their whole-hearted support of funding can projects like these come to fruition.”