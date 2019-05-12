New scheme to police hospital is launched

A pioneering scheme to have a police volunteers presence at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital has been launched.

The initiative is the first of its kind in Lincolnshire. The three fully-trained volunteers will be based at the hospital site.

They will be on hand to talk to talk to visitors, staff and patients within the hospital where needed.

Their role could include issuing advice on crime prevention, as well as building trust between hospital users and the police service available.

They will staff the front counter of the police office on the hospital site between 11am and 4pm on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The scheme was a joint venture between United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s (ULHT) administration team, the hospital volunteer service and local Sergeant Matt Dickinson, to improve police engagement opportunities at the hospital.

Police stress that because they are volunteers, the work will have no impact from policing in the Boston area.

Sgt Dickinson said: “This is an excellent scheme which will allow us to target some of the most vulnerable people in the area who may have been the victim of a crime; scammers and rogue traders routinely target elderly and vulnerable people.

“We are fortunate the volunteers will provide additional capacity and will not detract from policing the Boston area, but will instead allow for a healthier presence within the police office, and an ability to be proactive within the hospital.”

Claire Hall, ULHT’s Associate Director of Strategic Business Planning said: “We’re really pleased to be extending our working relationship with Lincolnshire Police.

“The presence of police volunteers will mean increased opportunities for us to work more closely together.”

Anyone who is interested in volunteering and taking part in this initiative, please contact volunteers@lincs.pnn.police.uk for more details .