Schools art competition to help mark £21.3m spend at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital

A schools art competition has been launched to help mark a major investment at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust is inviting primary schools in the county to get involved with the competition, dubbed Your NHS.

The contest is being held to coincide with the planned £21.3 million transformation of the urgent and emergency care department at Pilgrim, plus spends at others sites.

Children are being asked to design posters which depict their vision for the ideal hospital or healthcare centre of the future.

As well as the chance to see their artwork on display, the winner will receive £500 in art supplies for their school and a trip to Westminster.

Every entrant will receive a certificate and sticker to thank them for taking part.

The competition will run until November 15.

To find out more, schools should contact: yournhs@fourcommunications.com