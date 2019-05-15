Volunteers help give Boston school's garden a spring clean

There was a great turnout of volunteers to help give the grounds of Boston West Academy a spring clean on Sunday.

The school had asked for as many people as possible to come along for the its Eco-Sunday Spring Clean Gardening event.

Children, parents, grandparents, ex-pupils and staff all joined together to tackle a variety of gardening jobs in the school grounds for the event.

Headteacher Simon Morley said: “The sun was shining brightly and there was a great turnout at Boston West Academy’s Eco-Sunday Spring Gardening event.

“It was a real team effort and after only a couple of hours work - with a short break for tea, coffee, juice and biscuits - the gardens had undergone a thorough spring clean and were ready for the children to enjoy a summer full of exciting outdoor learning experiences.'