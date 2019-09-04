Boost for Boston branch of Guide Dogs for the Blind - as appeal goes out for more volunteers

The Boston branch of a charity helping people with sightloss has been boosted by a generous donation of £1,064 from a local guest house.

The Boston fundraising group of Guide Dogs for the Blind was presented with the money by Fairfield Guest House in London Road.

Linda Tennant, area coordinator from the Boston Fundraising Group presents Janet, of Janet's Tearooms, with the framed photo to say thanks for supporting their work.

The volunteers at the Boston group, which was formed last year, say the money will greatly help those in need of support in the local area.

Iain Tennant from the Boston branch said: “In the Boston area alone, there are 2,300 people living with sight loss and 20 active Guide Dog Partnerships. The cost of funding these partnerships is £36,500 annually.

“We are a small band of dedicated people whose passion for this charity lead us to raise funds in and around the Boston area. Currently in the UK, there are approximately two million people living with sight loss sever enough to have a significant impact on their lives. One person goes blind in the UK every hour.

“Most people think of the Guide Dogs Association as just that - Guide Dogs. But it is so much more. The association petitions Government for changes in legislation, offers training in awareness of the needs of people with visual impairment to schools, colleges and Businesses - and is focussed on ensuring that those with sight loss are treated equally and are in no way discriminated against. They also invest in eye disease research.

“All of this is achieved through the generous donations of members of the public organisations and businesses. We receive no Government funding.

“There are approximately 5,000 active guide dogs in the UK and the lifetime cost of a single guide dog can exceed £55,000. Since its formation 85 years ago, The Guide Dogs For The Blind Association has changed the lives of thousands of people.”

The group has been supported regularly over the past year by cash donations made by staff and customers at Janet’s Tea Rooms in Woodhall Spa. As a token of their thanks, the Boston fundraising group visited recently to present Janet with a framed picture of a black labrador Guide Dog.

The group is now looking for more members to help them carry on their valuable work.

Iain added: “If you can spare a couple of hours a month and live in the Boston, Horncastle, Coningsby, Tattershall areas, we need you.”

Contact them by emailing bostonguidedogs@gmail.com, Facebook ‘Boston Guide Dog Fundraising Group’, or call 07913 124481 or 07905 294546.