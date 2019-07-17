East Midlands Ambulance Service rated ‘Good’ overall and ‘Outstanding’ for caring in latest CQC inspection

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) bosses say they are delighted to announce that the service has been rated as ‘Good’ overall by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), and ‘Outstanding’ for caring.

These latest inspection results mean that EMAS is one of just a handful of ambulance trusts to be rated as ‘outstanding’ for caring.

Previously, EMAS was rated ‘requires improvement’ at the last full inspection in 2017, and a huge amount of focussed work has taken place to improve the service to this ‘Good’ rating.

The CQC recognised significant improvements in every area inspected, listed several areas of ‘outstanding practice’ and awarded EMAS the highest rating possible in providing a caring service.

Chief Executive Richard Henderson said: “I am immensely proud of everyone at EMAS for their tireless work and total commitment to seeing significant improvements here at EMAS in recent years.

“This new rating of ‘Good’ overall with ‘Outstanding’ for caring is a tremendous success not only for all our colleagues who work and volunteer at EMAS, but for our patients, their loved ones, and the organisations and individuals who work closely with us too.

“The report also includes areas for improvement which support us in our journey to become an outstanding organisation. We’re currently working through the report and the plans already in place at EMAS to ensure we keep on track and focused on the right things.”

The CQC report includes several areas of outstanding practice, services and care including:

○ The introduction of the Urgent Care Transport Service

○ The Conversation Café staff engagement tours, and use of augmented reality posters by the Communications team

○ The management of frequent callers by the Frequent Callers Team

○ Innovative training delivered by Hazardous Area Response Team

Pauline Tagg, chairman of the Trust Board at EMAS, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the outcome of this inspection and our rating is testament to the hard work of all our ambulance colleagues.

“Over the last few years, the Trust Board has been dedicated to delivering our quality improvement plans (created in response to the 2015 and 2017 CQC rating).

“We have also prioritised proactive recruitment and investment in frontline services, working to develop our culture and leadership teams, our ‘Big 3’ vision and strategic objectives, and the sheer hard work and commitment of colleagues working across EMAS to develop and provide quality services, has clearly been recognised.

“Our next Conversation Café tour is due to start later in July and I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ in person to many of our colleagues for making this achievement possible.”

This latest CQC report is the result of a comprehensive inspection in April 2019 of all four core EMAS services and a well-led inspection at EMAS’s Horizon Place headquarters in May 2019.

Representatives from the CQC visited and inspected EMAS sites, spent time in Emergency Operations Centres, on ambulances, and spoke to colleagues, volunteers and patients.

The full CQC report will be available here: https://www.cqc.org.uk/provider/RX9