Free legal information from Lincolnshire legal firm during Dementia Action Week

Staff at a leading Lincolnshire solicitors will throw open their doors later this month to demonstrate their commitment to helping people with dementia.

All 180 employees at Chattertons Solicitors and Wealth Management are trained ‘Dementia Friends’, a scheme jointly funded by the Department of Health, the Office of Civil Society

and the Alzheimer’s Society, to make everyday life better for people with dementia.

To mark Dementia Action Week (May 20-26) staff in all Chattertons offices at Horncastle, Grantham, Spalding, Lincoln, Stamford, Sleaford, Newark and Boston will be on hand to discuss any matter relating to wills, trusts and probate - this covers everything from creating or amending a will to lasting powers of attorney.

Partner and Solicitor Kate Twigg has been fully trained as a ‘Dementia Friends Champion’ as part of the Alzheimer’s Society scheme, which trains volunteers who encourage others to

learn about dementia.

Kate said: “Chattertons have been working towards being Dementia Friendly since 2017. We are very proud to announce that all of our staff have been successfully trained as Dementia

Friends by our in-house Dementia Friends Champions.

“Dementia Action Week helps to unite people, workplaces, schools and communities to take action and improve the lives of people living with dementia and we take our role in helping

members of society very seriously.

“We invite everyone to drop into their local Chattertons branch for coffee, cake and a chat with our friendly private client team.”

Coffee Mornings will take place from 10am to 3pm on the following days:

 Tuesday May 21 at Horncastle, Grantham, Newark, Sleaford and Spalding

 Wednesday May 22 at Boston

 Thursday May 23 at Lincoln

 Friday May 24 at Stamford

For more information about Chattertons, visit http://www.chattertons.com