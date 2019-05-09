IN PICTURES: Staff at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital among those honoured in awards scheme

An annual awards scheme recognising the dedication and hard work of hospital staff in Lincolnshire has seen more plaudits head towards Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.

About 200 patients, volunteers, and staff members from across United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), gathered at the EPIC Centre at the Lincolnshire Showground on Thursday (May 2) for the latest ULHT Staff Awards. This year more than 600 nominations were received for staff in a wide range of job roles. At the ceremony, there were 12 award categories, with staff from Pilgrim Hospital collecting a win in five of them – plus three runner-up honours.

The Intensive Care Unit, at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital, won the Chair's Compassion and Respect Award. Team members are pictured with trust chairman Elaine Baylis (right).

Hanna Tidder, team lead occupational therapist at Pilgrim Hospital, was Highly Commended in the Chair's Compassion and Respect Award category.

The winner in the Research, Innovation, and Education category was Pilgrim Hospital's Birth Choice clinic team - Sandra Pygott, Jane Dalton, Beverly Pearson, Sucheta Jindal. Presenting the award was deputy chief executive Kevin Turner.

Highly Commended in the The Team of the Year ' Non Clinical category was Philippa Womble (left) and Helen Woods, of the PALS team, at Pilgrim Hospital. The award was presented by director of finance Paul Matthew.

